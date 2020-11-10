The creation of Grand Junction High School’s Tiger Boutique

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - What started as a toiletry drive to help fellow students at Grand Junction High School has grown into something much bigger.

Students have expanded the drive into what is called the Tiger Boutique.

They’ve added more than toiletries; they are now accepting things like clothes and shoes to help fellow students in need. The store is now called the Comfort Closet. Kids from throughout the community are invited to donate and shop at the Comfort Closet.

“It’s super encouraging that the kids want to get involved because it’s important to grow into adults that do it as well," says Psychology Assistant Micaela Manchester. “It’s forever going to develop communities into places that are inclusive and safe and comfortable.”

The toiletry drive started three years ago as part of a school and community service program.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.