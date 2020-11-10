Advertisement

New variance impact on gyms

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County moved into the ‘Safer at Home’ level of the variance this past weekend, this means more guidelines and restrictions for businesses across the valley-- including gyms.

Mesa Fitness in Clifton, consider themselves one of the lucky ones after having been approved for the Five-Star Variance Protection Program.

This means that they are able to stay at a 50% capacity, despite the change to 25% for the other gyms in Mesa County-- even with this exception, they still cannot exceed 100 people total.

Brandi Ewing, operations manager, says they persistently clean every hour, “we’re just doing our best at working together and making sure that the community and our members and our employees are taking care of themselves and maintaining the social distancing rules that we have set in place.”

The fitness center expect gym memberships to decline in the winter as normal, but pick-up around the New Year.

