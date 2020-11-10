Mesa County Libraries add new restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County entered a new level of variance on Saturday. We are now in the orange level called High Risk because of the increase in cases that we have had.

The Mesa County Libraries have had to make some adjustments in order to be compliant with all of the new rules.

They have a limit of people who are allowed to be in the libraries at one time. This may mean that if you go during a busy time, you will have to wait outside until people leave so that they can keep the number of people inside under a certain capacity. The capacity number is different for each library because it changes based on the size of the library.

They also have a mask mandate, limited time allowed on computers, and some of the larger libraries have cut back their hours and are now closing early.

Bob Kretschman the Communications manager for the Mesa county Libraries said, “I think for most of our patrons I don’t think they should see much of any change at all. Folks can still go in and browse and pick up their holds and check out. we are offering our curbside service still, which we have the whole time.”

At this point all in person programs are suspended and the Saturday Book Sales planned by Friends of the Mesa County Library is cancelled as well.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.