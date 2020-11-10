Advertisement

MCPH explores additional options for COVID-19 testing

(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If the line is any indicator, Tuesday has been the busiest day for the COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Officials say the wait times were around three hours as the demand for testing continues to increase.

Now, Mesa County Public Health is looking at other options for testing.

They say they’re exploring the possibility of an additional expansion for testing at the fairgrounds.

They are also looking into working with CMU.

The University would open its testing site to the community on an appointment basis.

