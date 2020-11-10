City of Grand Junction adjusts services as COVID-19 cases rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is making adjustments to some of its services because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Nov. 13, the lobbies of the fire department’s administration building and police station will be closed to the public.

Orchard Mesa Pool and the Parks and Recreation building will also be closed until further notice.

Starting Nov. 10, the Visitor’s Center will close.

City officials say this is to help reduce the transmission of the virus.

“As we moved into this next phase as a county, the city is responding to that. And, we’re modifying some of the access to our city facilities much like what we saw in the spring, but it’s important that we have a number of other city facilities that do remain open, our parks are open," says City Manager Greg Caton.

City Hall will be open for appointment only after Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.