Athlete of the Week: Armony Trujillo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Armony Trujillo is a Fruita Monument stand out who has a bright future, and he’s only a junior.

In his game against Montrose, Trujillo gave the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game 14-0, after scoring a 7-yard touchdown. Trujillo rushed for 94 yards with three touchdowns against the Indians. In just five games of the 2020 season, Trujillo has put up eight touchdowns, 54 tackles and has rushed for 615 yards! Coach Cameron Ross says Armonys' greatest strength, is his work ethic.

“He’s just a dynamic athlete. He can score on offense, he can score on defense, he can score on catching the ball, running the ball. And he’s got one of the biggest hearts that I’ve seen. He’s one of the hardest working football players that I’ve coached. Anything he does he puts everything he has into it. So It’s been a pleasure and I can’t wait to see him grow through next year, become a senior and then where he can go from there” says Ross.

The 2020 season will soon come to an end but you can catch Armony in action in the 2021 season when he becomes a senior.

