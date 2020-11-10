Advertisement

Amidst record hospitalizations, Polis extends mask mandate

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - With Colorado experiencing its highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days and said state employees will work remotely through the end of November into December.

Polis said Monday that Colorado has had more than 1,000 coronavirus patient hospitalizations over the past three days. He estimated that one in 105 Colorado residents is contagious.

The Democratic governor also encouraged residents to avoid social interactions, to physically distance and wash their hands regularly. A spokesman for Polis said the governor is pushing for a national strategy for manufacturing and distributing personal protective equipment and create a national testing strategy.

