Local church prepares for grand reopening after fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In January, Beit Lechem Ministries was damaged in a fire. Now, the church is preparing for its grand reopening.

The fire completely ruined some areas, and other areas were wiped out by smoke. The church is back in shape now, after a lot of work.

During the waiting period, the congregation renter out space at other local churches.

“Pastor Curtis had a bible on the monitor stand, like right near one of the heat sources, and the monitor stand melted, but his bible was untainted," says Pastor Beit Lechem Ministries Wendi Wood.

Their Grand Reopening is Nov. 21. The fire is under investigation.

