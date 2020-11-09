I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol has announced closures to both eastbound and westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes and due to safety reasons.

CSP posted several pictures to social media showing a devastating accident involving a semi-truck and trailer with hundreds of boxes scattered off of a steep embankment near the interstate.

⚠️#BREAKING ROAD CLOSURE

I-70 closed WB at MP215 (#EisenhowerTunnel) due to multiple crashes. Expect extended closure for safety reasons. Eastbound remains open with one lane.#cotraffic #SummitCounty #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/T3DxEgAL8t — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 9, 2020

Snow will continue to fall over the high country into the night and adverse driving conditions are expected.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening on the interstate.

