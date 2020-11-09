Advertisement

Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online

Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:03 PM MST
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Garfield Re-2 School District has transferred more classes to online learning after experiencing positive COVID-19 cases and symptomatic students and staff.

The quarantine will impact over 150 students and 8 staff members at Rifle High School. Rifle Middle School, and Highland Elementary.

The district says both schools will be deep cleaned and ready for school on Monday-- meals will be available for families to pick-up.

