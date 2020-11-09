Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 School District announced on Monday that five of their schools will be listed on the Mesa County Public Health’s and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 outbreak websites as each school has had four or more confirmed cases during a 14-day period.

The five schools are:

East Middle School: 8 cases

Fruita Monument High School: 4 cases

Grand Junction High School: Yet to be released

Independence Academy: 7 cases

Orchard Ave Elementary: 4 cases



D51 says while this announcement may raise concerns and questions about the need for remote learning, they say they are planning to stay with in-person learning.

“We believe that in-person learning provides many benefits to students that cannot be replicated remotely: things like access to meals or social and emotional support,” reads a statement sent out by the school district “Though staff and students have tested positive, very few of those cases have occurred within a school setting, so our transmissions within schools are low.”

The district said that through contact tracing, they were able to determine that a majority of the positive cases were exposed to the virus outside of a school setting.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.