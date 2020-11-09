Churches adjusting to new COVID-19 restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County moved down another variance level on Saturday. We are now in the Orange, High Risk level.

This means that churches are having to adapt in order to stay open.

Canyon View Vineyard Church has added a mid-week service in order to get their number of people at each individual service down. They have also created sanitation stations, have marked rows off, and families are asked to sit three or four seats away from any other group.

“We have a wide variety of families and people that come. People in their 80′s and 90′s, as well as people who are 8 and 9 years old, so a one size fits all option for our church doesn’t work. We just give them option after option after option, and then of course make a space really safe here as far as cleaning station, mask mandate, and space requirements,” said Tim Brown, worship pastor.

The church is also continuing to do a livestream service so that people who want to quarantine still have the option to watch church.

Brown wanted to emphasize that they respect local authority and are doing everything they can to follow the guidelines and keep everyone safe.

