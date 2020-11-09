Car parade at the VA Medical Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Sunday, over 80 cars showed up to the VA Medical Center for a parade.

They have done a car show for the last 8 years as a fundraiser for the Community Living Centers, but this year they turned it into a parade because of COVID-19. “We are a little saddened this year because we are back in the orange with COVID-19. Last year almost every parking spot was taken with a car and the CLC veterans can come out and they can walk around and mingle with the car owners. This year, just a parade,” said Kayla Holst, Director of Communications.

The Wheel West Car Club came down and made the best of the situation.

The Veterans were going to come outside to the sidewalk and watch all of the cars pass by, but the weather was a little cold, so they stayed bundled up inside and watched the cars pass through the window.

