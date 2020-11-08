Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Advertisement

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Saturday the Grand Junction Salvation Army held a choir performance to kick-off their volunteer bell ringers for the 2020 holiday season.

The Messiah Lutheran choir performed a live-streamed concert for their Red Kettle Campaign that normally takes place at the Mesa Mall, but could not this year due to COVID-19.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is one of our most significant fundraisers of the year and every dollar we raise goes to helping people doing the most good in our community so when people sign up they’re taking part of that and they can be confident that they’re making a change in people’s lives,” says Joe West, Core Officer, Salvation Army.

You can click here to learn more about volunteering for the campaign.

