U.S. Capitol Christmas tree starts its journey to D.C.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Each year, a tree from a different national forest lights up the west lawn of the U.S Capitol Building. This year’s tree comes from western Colorado. The 55 foot tall 25 foot wide Engleman Spruce was cut down Thursday from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest southwest of Montrose.

Forest officials say it’s an honor that our region was selected out of ten others for the tree. “We feel so privileged and so honored. There is a huge excitement through the community and forest and the agency as well,” says GMUG National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kimberlee Phillips. “It has brought some really great opportunities to grow our partnerships and create some new ones and really connect to our community so it’s been extremely exciting.”

Before it’s put up in Washington, D.C. the tree will make several stops in Colorado and across the country. Here are a list and times of the stops:

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MST San Miguel County Fairgrounds (1165 Summit St, Norwood, CO 81423)

• 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. MST Montrose Visitor Center (107 S Cascade Ave., Montrose, CO 81401)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. MST Ouray County Courthouse (541 4th St, Ouray, CO 81427)

• 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. MST Grand Junction Convention Center (159 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501)

Thursday, Nov. 12

• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MST Downtown Paonia (Grand Avenue, Between 2nd and 3rd Street, Paonia, CO 81428)

• 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MST Gunnison Community School (1099 N 11th St, Gunnison, CO 81230)

Friday, Nov. 13

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MST Salida High School - Student Parking Lots (26 Jones Avenue, Salida, CO 81201)

Saturday, Nov. 14

• 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. MST Bass Pro Shops (7970 Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST Asheville Outlets (800 Brevard Rd Suite 805, Asheville, NC 28806)

Friday, Nov. 20: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building

