Stop the Steal protest held in Grand Junction: “We just want a fair election”

Stop the Steal has been the rallying slogan for many across the nation that believe the election has been tainted by voting fraud.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An unprecedented year has led to an unprecedented election here in the United States. Mass mail-in voting has been commonplace for many states for years, such as in Colorado, but for many states, this has been their first experimentation with the system, and with that has brought uncertainty for many Americans.

President Trump’s campaign is actively suing in several states and is challenging the election, calling for the counts of votes to be stopped, and requesting recounts in other states.

The Trump campaign has argued that fraud and irregularities have occurred in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, which they argue was done through the mail-in ballot system. In major cities across these states, spontaneous protests have erupted on behalf of the President. The hashtag “Stop the Steal” has been a popular slogan among the crowds.

On Friday, several residents of Grand Junction joined along in the nationwide protest, saying that they want a fair election.

The group of citizens are planning to hold another protest on Saturday.
The group of citizens are planning to hold another protest on Saturday.(KKCO/ KJCT)

“I’m here with a group of citizens, fellow Americans, who are just looking for a fair result to this election,” says organizer Sarah Starr. “In this election, there are a lot of questions and a lot of allegations and a lot of evidence that the election has not been fair. Whichever candidate wins we will accept the results of that, but it needs to be a fair election."

While several citizens stood along 1st and Main sporting Trump-Pence and American flags, dozens of passerby’s could be heard honking their horns in support.

Supporters held up signs such as “Our votes are not for sale” and “Stop the Steal." A recall Jared Polis sign was also seen at the protest.

As of Friday, President Trump is down in all six of the states where his campaign argues there has been voter fraud. To see all the up to date results, click here.

