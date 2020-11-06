Stabbing sends victim to the hospital, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - No arrests have been made following a stabbing that occurred Friday morning in the 600 block of 33 Road.

Mesa County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident around 10:30, and upon arrival found an adult victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) expects them to survive.

Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and are processing the scene.

MCSO says the investigation is in its early stages, and the circumstances surrounding the assault are being investigated.

