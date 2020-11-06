Gov. Polis pleads for Coloradans to wear masks and reduce social interactions

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is pleading with residents to wear masks and reduce social interactions as state health officials reported that hospitalizations from the coronavirus have reached the highest level since the pandemic began.

About 121,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Colorado, and 2,929 cases were recorded Wednesday, a record daily high. The governor said 894 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, surpassing the state’s peak of 888 patients in April.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, warned that hospitals could exceed capacity in their intensive-care units by the end of December and sooner if people aren’t careful during the holidays.

