BREAKING: Six inmates and two staff members test positive at Mesa County Detention Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed that six inmates and two staff members working in the Mesa County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

MCSO says that the affected inmates were immediately quarantined and any inmates that may have been exposed are being medically isolated from the rest of the facility. They also say that additional symptomatic inmates are pending testing.

While some have reported that loved ones inside the jail have not received adequate medical care, MCSO says that their on-site medical staff is monitoring everyone’s condition and providing care for individual symptoms.

Infected staff members are also self-quarantining and are not on duty. Furthermore, employees identified through contacting tracing with a possible exposure are self-isolating as well.

“As we work with our public health professionals, we will continue to implement strategies that put the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the community we serve first,” said Sheriff Matt Lewis. “Incarceration is difficult on families even without a global pandemic. I want to assure families with loved ones in our custody, we are taking this seriously and are working with our on-site medical provider and public health to provide the best care possible.”

