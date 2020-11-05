U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to be harvested Thursday southwest of Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - After more than a year in the making, the Christmas Tree that will decorate the U.S. Capitol this winter will be harvested on Thursday.

The selected tree stands in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forest southwest of Montrose just off of Divide Road.

After being harvested, the tree will be loaded onto a trailer and will begin its journey to Washington D.C. Before arriving in D.C. the tree will visit 10 communities for a series of outdoor festivities.

The harvesting will take place Thursday at 2:30 and will be broadcasted live on the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre, Gunnison National Forests' Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.