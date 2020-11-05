Advertisement

Roughly 62% of Western Slope voters against restoration of grey wolves

(Credit: AP Images)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Unofficial numbers show roughly 62% of Western Slope voters voted against Proposition 114, which, if passed, would allow the restoration of grey wolves onto the Western Slope.

The race still remains undecided in the state with 1,495,472 votes in favor of the proposition and 1,475,196 votes against it.

However, the dynamic is different on the Western Slope with roughly 62 percent of voters having cast a no vote. As of the latest statistics, 197,990 residents voted no, and 119,590 voted yes, a 62% to 38% margin.

The only counties on the Western Slope that have favored the restoration of the grey wolves are La Plata (52.64%), Pitkin (61.74%), San Juan (56.50%), San Miguel (64.17), and Summit (54.41%).

Counties that were most opposed to the proposition were Dolores (78.99%), Moffat (83.5%), and Montrose (76.29%).

In Mesa County, 57,876 (69.81%) voted no and 25,034 (30.19%) voted yes. In Delta 14,140 (75.33%) residents voted no and 4,631 (24.67%) voted yes.

The Denver Post reports that as of Wednesday night, 89% of the vote had been counted and that most of the ballots that have yet to have been counted come from urban areas including Denver and Boulder, which heavily favor the restoration.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County moves closer to Stay at Home level
Boebert wins Colorado’s Third Congressional District
Prop 113 or National Popular Vote
National Popular Vote proposition passes in Colorado
Grand Junction Measure 2A passes

Latest News

Hemp processing plant fire in Whitewater
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Mesa County moves closer to Stay at Home level
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to be harvested Thursday southwest of Montrose