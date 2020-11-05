Mesa County mental health during 2020 Election

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

From the stress of the pandemic to election anxiety, mental health is not forgotten in Mesa County--especially, as results pour in.

Though it’s a topic looked after by many, the National Alliance on Mental Illness say the county has not seen a spike of any sort in recent days. Whether it’s credited to the lack of results in the presidential race or not is unclear. Something they recommend during the election is to step away from result-watching when you can and take time for other activities.

“I have to stay for the most part because of the strength of our community and the resiliency of our community members, it’s almost looking like business as usual,” says Kevin Barclay, executive director of NAMI.

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can call NAMI’s helpline at 800-950-6264.

