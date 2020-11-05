D51 able to continue in-person learning despite stricter county restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 announced on Thursday afternoon that the county health department says they can continue with in-person learning despite the county moving into the Safer at Home Orange Level, which suggests for schools to transition to remote or hybrid learning.

Since schools are considered an essential service by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it gives schools more flexibility to consider each situation on a case by case basis.

In a statement, D51 says it is working with Mesa County Public Health to review its procedures and will make any necessary changes to ensure that schools continue to be safe.

The district says it will continue in person at this time and that it also plans to be that way after Thanksgiving, but they need the community’s help for that to happen.

“We are relying upon you, our community, to do your part so schools can stay open," the district writes in a press release.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.