FMHS vs. CV Football Tickets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 should have limited general admission tickets for sale on Thursday, November 5th for the November 6th Fruita Monument vs Castle View football game.

(This game was originally scheduled to play Palmer Ridge but had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 protocols.)

Individuals can use the code fmhscv to purchase general admission tickets.

