National Popular Vote proposition passes in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Associated Press has declared that Proposition 113 has passed in Colorado.

The proposition will allow Colorado to participate in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would allow Colorado’s nine electoral votes to go to whichever presidential candidate wins the National Popular Vote instead of the state popular vote.

Currently, the proposition has 1,505,279 yes votes compared to 1,380,635 no votes, a 52% to 48% margin. Roughly 90% of the state’s vote has been reported.

