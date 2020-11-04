Advertisement

Grand Junction High School back to normal operations after shelter in place

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE AS OF 11 a.m.:

All operations are back to normal at Grand Junction High School.

PREVIOUS 10:15 a.m.

District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School is currently in a shelter in place due to an “unexplained fire alarm.”

Earlier, Rim Rock Elementary School was in a shelter in place due to a medical issue, but that has since been resolved and operations are back to normal.

