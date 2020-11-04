Advertisement

Colorado’s Third Congressional District

By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:19 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a historic moment for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. For the first time, a woman will win district three.

Whether Republican candidate Lauren Boebert or Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Butch a woman will sit in congress.

Boebert is the projected winner.

Boebert says she wants to “give authority back to the people.” She adds that she wants to lower taxes and has plans to keep a close eye on budgeting. She says she’s pro-gun, pro-life, and pro-freedom.

“I am really just so humbled and honored and grateful for all the people who have put in so much work, so much of their time, They really sacrificed their lives, their resources, and put so much into this campaign. And that just shows their love for our country and the passion that they have to ensure that America stays free,” (R) District 3 Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert says.

Diane Mitsch Bush’s team declined an interview.

“Diane has more experience, she’s been in the legislation for a while, she’s for farmers, she’s for ranchers, she’s for water rights and for public land rights. And I think this is the right person for this position,” Mesa County Democrats Maria Keenan says.

Bush says she wants to fight for working families, protect Colorado water and ease student loans.

