Cody Davis wins County Commissioner District 1

Cody Davis
Cody Davis(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Cody Davis and Kathryn Bedell both ran for County Commissioner District 1.

Both candidates are business owners and brought that passion into the campaign.

Davis has been outspoken about his support for law enforcement, transparency, and keeping taxes low. Bedell has talked about her passion for agricultural issues.

Davis won and said, “so much time and effort into something like this, so to win is a joy. It’s a relief. All the time, effort, money, volunteer hours have finally paid off. It feels good. It’s like a nod from the people.”

Bedell said even though she didn’t win she is going to work on lots of agricultural projects. She said, “thank you so much for supporting me and keep talking to me. I love the conversations and most of you know me now, so say hi on the streets.”

Bedell was at the watch party with the democratic party, and Cody Davis celebrated his win at the republican watch party at Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five.

