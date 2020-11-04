Advertisement

Ballot Issue 7A(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

Ballot Issue 7A-- an issue many Western Slope Farmers support because of water supply security-- those against the issue oppose the tax increase.

“7A means a bright future for western Colorado. 7A means protecting western Colorado water,” says Campaign Manager for Yes on 7A. If it passes, it will essentially help keep the Colorado River water supply on the western slope and in the 15 counties under the Colorado River Water District.

“I’m opposed to 7A because I feel like the bill is very vague on how the money will be spent,” says Mesa County resident, Billy Hendrix. The question will be asking homeowner to pay approximately $7 a year that would total about $5 million for the river district.

The district has stated that if passes, the money will not go towards hiring new staff.

