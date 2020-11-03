Sen. Cory Gardner (R) and former Governor John Hickenlooper (D) push for final votes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Now, just hours away from Election Day 2020 two Colorado candidates running for senate were both encouraging people to get out and vote on Monday. Senator Cory Gardner stopped by the Western Slope, “yeah, we’re just reminding people about the importance of getting out, getting their ballots in, rallying people, we were in Delta, Montrose, we’re in Grand Junction, we’ll be in Rifle later today.”

Former Governor John Hickenlooper made his speech to voters virtually, “if we get out to vote in the next 25 hours, we can show [Gardner] the door—we can take back the senate—we can redeem our democracy.”

Gardner is running for his second-term in the senate, while Hickenlooper is running for the first time.

Each state is allotted 2 senators each, totaling the entire senate at 100.

