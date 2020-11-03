Advertisement

Safety concerns ahead of Election Day

Anxious voters are worried about heading out to the polls due to increased violence.
Anxious voters are worried about heading out to the polls due to increased violence.
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 has made voting this year quite different, but that’s not the only safety concern voters are having ahead of Election Day. An increase in violence is making some voters anxious to head out to the polls.

Just last week, a volunteer at the Mesa County Republican office says she was harassed by someone with opposing political views.

“Most of my volunteers in the office are retired folks so they’re up there in age and we were kind of shocked that someone would come in and harass them like the gentleman did on Thursday,” says Chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, Kevin McCarney.

Security footage released on the Mesa County Republican Party’s Facebook page appears to show a man entering their office last Thursday harassing one of their volunteers.

“It was unfortunate. We would never condone that any of our people doing that and he’s been bragging about it on Facebook.”

Despite the incident, they want voters to feel safe and go vote.

“We’re not worried. We’re encouraging people to turn out that’s what we want. I’ve got a new mantra that I’ve been quoting to people all week. Turn out, turn in, and we’re gonna win.”

The Mesa County Democratic Party are also encouraging voters to avoid violence and get out to vote.

“You know we heard about the incident at the Republican’s Party and we do not condone any type of violence or anything. We have no idea who that person was,” says Chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party, Maria Keenan.

They have canceled their watch party scheduled for Tuesday and are helping people get their votes in.

“Right, you know for us we’re telling people if you need us to pick up your ballot. If you need a ride to the polling place just give us a call here at our office.”

All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

