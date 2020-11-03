Advertisement

Over 3 million ballots already returned in Colorado, surpassing 2016 total

Mesa County Ballot Drop Box
Mesa County Ballot Drop Box(kkco/kjct)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - 3,003,907 ballots have been returned in Colorado as of noon on Election Day, which already surpasses the 2016 state turnout of 2,855,257 ballots.

Of those ballots, Democratic affiliated voters make up approximately 32.16%, Republicans 28.8%, and unaffiliated 27.62%.

As of the last count, Mesa County has turned in 77,573 ballots, Montrose 23,152, and Delta 17,816.

Colorado polls close at 7 p.m. and results will start to pour out directly after.

