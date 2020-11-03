Multiple house fire’s on Darby Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two house fires reportedly happening next to each other on the 500 block of Darby Drive.

Crew’s on scene say the fire appears to have started in a shed of one of the houses.

The shed burned to the ground, while a fence and neighboring houses were damaged by flames.

Grand Junction Fire is responding, along with the Red Cross.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates when available.

