Experts predict Democrats will flip Colorado Senate seat

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is national interest in tonight’s U.S. Senate race in Colorado between incumbent Senator Cory Gardner and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

Both candidates said they have been busy campaigning around the clock to win over voters.

During these final months of campaigning, the candidates said they found new ways to connect with voters amid the pandemic through social media, Zoom calls and even town hall meetings from the back of a pickup truck.

John Hickenlooper was governor from 2011 to 2019, and he sought the Democratic nomination for President last year. He says he’s running to protect Americans' healthcare, create more jobs, fight the coronavirus pandemic and invest in renewable energy options.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he is seeking re-election to continue fighting for limited government and lower taxes for his constituents. He touted his record of being able to work across the aisle with Democrats to get important legislation passed and says he’ll continue to do so if re-elected. Gardner said he’s proud of legislation like the 988 suicide hotline bill and the Great American Outdoors Act signed into law this year.

Leading up to Election Day, polls showed Hickenlooper had a lead over Gardner throughout the campaign.

University of Denver Political Science Professor Seth Masket believes Hickenlooper will win the Senate seat. He said Hickenlooper may have an advantage over Gardner because he is widely known to Coloradans.

“He’s been in the public eye for more than 20 years and he does not have a reputation as a particularly radical individual. He’s known generally as a pretty moderate left, pragmatic Democrat. The Gardner campaign has been trying to portray him as under the influence of the progressive left, and for the most part these portrayals don’t seem to be catching on,” said Masket.

Masket said the Colorado Senate seat is critical for Democrats to take control of the Senate.

Currently, Republicans have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate. In order for Democrats to gain control, they’d have to flip 4 seats, or 3 seats and the presidency.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

