GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Monday was the first day of the Clifton Cleanup project.

People were encouraged to leave their trash outside by 7am and then crews would come pick it up.

This was happening in an area covering 32 and 33 Roads from D to F.

The project manager, Greg St. Martin said, “it’s all for the residents. It’s a tangible way for us to give back to them and help them be proud of the neighborhood that they live in, and help each other.”

Martin also said that they tried this last year and it was very successful. He said that the crime rate went down and he believes it is because they cleaned up the area.

They plan for this project to take around a week.

