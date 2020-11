Athlete of the Week - Gabe Harrison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - GABE HARRISON, A SENIOR FOOTBALL PLAYER FROM PALISADE IS QUITE THE ATHLETE.

WHAT POSITION DOES GABE PLAY YOU MIGHT ASK? WELL, THE ANSWER IS JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING. HE’S A QUARTERBACK, TURNED RUNNING BACK, WHO CAN ALSO PLAY SOME CORNER BACK ON THE DEFENSIVE END.

AS A QB THIS SEASON HE’S THROWN FOR A TOUCHDOWN, BUT HE’S REALLY BEEN SHOWING OFF WITH HIS FEET. HE HAS 5 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS, WITH 390 RUSHING YARDS IN JUST 4 GAMES. SO HE’S ALMOST AVERAGING 100 YARD RUSHING A GAME, WHICH IS INCREDIBLE!

DON’T FORGET ABOUT HIS 5 TACKLES ON DEFENSE. BUT WHAT MAKES GABE SO SPECIAL?

“WE’LL GABE IS A TEAM GUY. HE’S BEEN OUR QUARTERBACK, WE WANT TO TRY TO GET A LITTLE MIX BECAUSE HE’S SO GREAT AT THE RUNNING BACK POSITION. AND THEN HE ALSO CAME IN AND PLAYED SOME CORNER, WHEN WE HAD SOME YOUNG GUYS GIVE UP SOME THINGS SO, HE’S A TEAM PLAYER AND THAT’S WHY I’M SO PROUD OF HIM.” - Joe Ramunno, Head Coach

NOT ONLY A GREAT WEEK FOR THE STAR SENIOR BUT A SPECTACULAR SEASON SO FAR. THE BULLDOGS ARE 3-1 ON THE SEASON AND TAKE ON THE CONIFER LOBOS ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH.

