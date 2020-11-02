’Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ garners approximately 500 attendees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Now just two days away from the 2020 presidential election, Grand Junction Trump supporters banded together for another ‘Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ event.

Similar events have been taking place over the past few weekends, with today’s turnout being approximately 500 people.

Cars were covered with Trump flags and other republican candidate campaign signage.

The event started around 2 P.M. in the Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot and went to Fruita and Palisade before circling back.

