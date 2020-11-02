Motor vehicle offices closed election day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Just a heads up, all Mesa County DMV’s will be closed Nov. 3.

This as all hands on deck are needed for the 2020 presidential elections.

Clerk Peter’s says they want to make sure that employees can help keep things sanitized and remind voters to social distance, as folks go in and out of the elections office.

“With already 70 percent of the people voting, we anticipate that it’s going to be the other 30 percent tomorrow. And we just want to make sure that we have people here who can service them," Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters says.

Normal business hours will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

