Local teen builds ADA accessible planters for Eagle Scout project

Coltan
Coltan(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Coltan Gechter is a local teen who is building two 16-inch planters for his Eagle Scout project.

He has been a Boy Scout for many years and is trying to complete his Eagle Scout project. He worked last week, and today (Sunday) building these planters.

The planters he is making are for CSU’s Extension Center and they are ADA accessible.

Them being ADA accessible was important for him. Gechter said, “they didn’t have much here, they’ve got all these gardens out here but they didn’t have much for people in wheelchairs and stuff.”

When deciding what project to take on, he called many different places and thought this one seemed the most important.

