Riverside Middle School temporarily transitions to online-learning

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KJCT) -

Garfield Re-2 school district made the decision to transition Riverside Middle School to 100% online school on Saturday.

The district said it is due to COVID-19 cases that impact approximately 244 students and 15 staff; they do not believe transmission is happening within the school.

The 6th-8th grade New Castle school will resume in-person learning on November 10th.

The butterfly bus route will be suspended until November 11th.

