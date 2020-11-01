Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 P.M.--the driver crashed into someone’s front yard near Orchard Avenue and 28 Road. Our crew on the scene says the driver was injured and transported to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

