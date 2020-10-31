Local hospitals concerned about reaching full capacity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The county has seen a large increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases and that is making many hospitals in the area concerned about reaching full capacity.

Community Hospital in Grand Junction said they have already seen an increase. “We are running pretty close to capacity with a little bit of room with Covid patients,” said Dr. Thomas Tobin, Chief Medical Officer.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health said that the increase in positive cases makes them nervous about the possible increase in hospitalizations. “Right now, the biggest concern is the number of cases that we see. over the past 2 weeks we have had nearly 580 new cases,” said Kuhr.

If they continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations, they are going to have to implement some plans that they made a long time ago. These plans were made in case the hospitals got full and will help create more room. Some of these changes would include moving beds and canceling nonemergent surgeries.

Kuhr said that they still have some room in hospitals and they are able to accommodate 20% over capacity.

