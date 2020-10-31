COVID-19 outbreak at two local nursing homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -La Villa Grande Care Center has 21 cases and Larchwood Inns has 42 cases.

La Villa Grande Care Center also confirmed that one resident has died due to COVID-19 complications. A spokesperson for the nursing home said that they "continue to work closely with local health officials and, consistent with the recommendations of and directives by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as federal, state, and local regulatory agencies.

Larchwood Inns also has a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and they gave us a statement. Melissa Latham, an administrator for Larchwood Inns said, “we are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.”

Both of the nursing homes said that they are aware of the COVID-19 outbreak and are taking it very seriously.

