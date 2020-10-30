School district encourages parents to be safe this Halloween

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween looks different this year due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping the kids at Fruitvale Elementary from celebrating.

The school hosted an outdoor parade earlier today for students and staff to show off their creative costumes. The goal was to bring back a little bit of normal for students while still maintaining social distancing.

The superintendent of D51 sent out a letter to parents Thursday night encouraging them to be mindful when deciding how to spend the holiday this year.

“COVID is being transmitted in private gatherings so I would just ask people to pay special considerations. Maybe find unique ways to reach out to their loved ones and, and we would love to stay in face to face learning. So if we can do anything that we can to keep this pandemic from getting into our schools and causing us to close down then that’s what we want to do,” says Principal of Fruitvale Elementary, Angela Galyon.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, avoiding large gatherings this weekend will help keep kids in line with in person learning.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.