Powderhorn Ski Resort eyeing earliest opening date on record

MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - A new innovative snowmaking system along with 10 inches of fresh snow at Powderhorn has the resort eyeing an opening date of Nov. 27, which would mark their earliest opening date on record.

This year the resort is rolling out a new snowmaking system which they say is one of the most energy-efficient systems in the world. They are taking water from Anderson Reservoir that sits atop the Mesa, and using gravity to bring it down to the snowmaking guns at the resort. Other ski resorts pump water from a water source at lower elevations which requires much greater power to get it to the mountain tops. The $2.75 million project was approved by both the City of Grand Junction and the U.S. Forest Service. Construction of the project began in June of 2020.

Powderhorn says that the project allows for top to bottom snowmaking on a portion of the mountain, which marks the first time they have ever been able to accomplish that. The project also provides the infrastructure for snowmaking expansion on trails such as Bill’s Run and Peacemaker Trail, two of their most skied areas.

“This is an historic moment for Powderhorn, further drawing the resort into our modernization plan, sustaining the resort and its employees for future years, and reinforcing our company’s commitment to sustainability,” explained Powderhorn General Manager Ryan Schramm. “It is also an investment in our season pass holders, delivering earlier openings and better conditions for many winters to come.”

