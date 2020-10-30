Local non-profit donates grant for COVID-19 relief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

With increased demand for health and human services due to the pandemic a local non-profit is helping out. United Way of Mesa County gave Western Colorado 2-1-1 a grant to help with COVID-19 response.

The funding is part of a nation-wide five million dollar gift given to United Way Worldwide. More than $11,000 was given to the Western Colorado chapter.

The 2-1-1 program has been a huge help for people in the community who are suffering from unemployment, hunger, and housing issues because of COVID.

“So, this funding will allow us to keep at that same capacity that we have been. We were able to increase our capacity at the beginning of COVID through some other grants and this funding will allow us to keep at that same capacity so we can continue to support people," says Community Access Manager of Hilltop Community Resources, Christie Higgins.

Calls have increased since the start of the pandemic by 37 percent statewide and 19 percent locally.

