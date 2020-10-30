Grand Valley Powers holds third annual Glow Halloween

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Thursday was the first day of Grand valley Power’s Glow Halloween event.

At this event they always hand out glow sticks to the kids so they can take them trick-or-treating to help kids stay more visible once it gets dark. Christmas Wharton, the Communications Manager for GVP said that this event is supposed to help encourage safety on Halloween.

This year, they still handed out the glowsticks, but made some other adjustments because they know a lot of kids are not going trick-or-treating this year because of COVID-19. Wharton said, “we’ve really kind of reimagined this event. so everything we would traditionally have on a table, we put in a grab-and-go bag.”

They prepackaged bags filled with take home games, crafts, candies, cookies, and glow sticks.

The kids were very excited. Asher, a boy who dressed up as a skeleton from Fortnite said, “it’s cool because, since we don’t really get to go trick or treating this year, we get to come here and get bags of candy and stuff so we can enjoy the experience of what you would usually get on Halloween.”

GVP says that you don’t have to use Grand Valley Power to be a part of this event. They are doing it on Friday from 9am-5pm as well.

