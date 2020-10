Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

All outbreak sites are reported by Mesa County Public Health

- Colorado West Gymnastics: 8 active cases (Initially reported 10/19)

- 84 Lumber: 15 active cases (Initially reported 10/19)

- Larchwood Inns: 42 active cases (Initially reported 10/18)

- Warehouse 2565: 17 active cases (Initially reported 10/14)

- La Villa Grande Care Center: 21 active cases (Initially reported 10/7)

- LiquiGreen: 6 active cases (Initially reported 10/7)

- Private Gathering (Bunco night): 7 active cases (Initially reported 10/7)

- Golden Gate Petroleum: 5 active cases (Initially reported 9/29)

- Freeway Bowl: 5 active cases (Initially reported 9/29)

- Bin 707: 12 active cases (Initially reported 9/21)

- Orchard Mesa Lanes: 25 active cases (Initially reported 9/29)

- CMU Football: 17 active cases (Initially reported 9/15)

