Advertisement

Two first-responders test positive for COVID-19 at GJFD

GJFD personnel tests positive for COVID-19
GJFD personnel tests positive for COVID-19(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Mesa County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and no one is immune-- including first-responders. The Grand Junction Police Department reported two positive cases and have been working with Mesa County Public Health to contact-trace. Some protocol they have in place is cleaning equipment, uniforms, and wearing P.P.E. as needed.

“I’d like to reiterate that these two positive cases do not affect the community at all, but I will say, that is something that we are hyper-vigilant about, and we do want to make sure we are safe when we are responding,” says GJFD chief, Ken Watkins.

As encouraged by the health department, those employees are quarantining.

The fire department says the people are the first to test positive within the department.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Gov. Polis announces one time stimulus for 435,000 Coloradans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
435,000 unemployed Coloradans will receive some extra money from the state after Governor Polis announced Wednesday that he is ordering a one-time stimulus payment to those in need.

News

Caprock Academy records second COVID-19 case since beginning of school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Caprick Academy announced Wednesday that a cohort of students will have to begin quarantining after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

Latest News

News

Home fire displaces Grand Junction family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A Grand Junction family is without a home after theirs caught fire in the 500 block of Centennial Street Wednesday morning.

News

Denver enacts stricter measures to try and combat COVID-19 surge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state is experiencing a rise in new confirmed virus cases as a similar trend sweeps across the country.

News

Local elementary school students work to spread the power of kindness

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Students at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School have been doing their part in spreading the power of kindness.

News

Pumpkins salvaged in winter storm

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
It has been a year like no other for businesses in the Grand Valley, including for the historic Moon Farm.

News

New live fire training facility comes to the Western Slope

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
After decades of trying to get a live fire training facility on the western slope, the day has finally come--it’s a four-story building meant to simulate active fires, it is equipped with common household furniture, a fire room, smoke, and movable walls.

News

Dealing with damaged trees

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT
|
By Goldene Brown
Sunday night’s snowstorm brought in damage all over town, including scattered trees. What do you do if you notice trees and branches out of place?