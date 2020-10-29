Signature discrepancies on ballots

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The county clerk’s office says they’re seeing more discrepancies when it comes to signatures on ballots.

They’re reminding people to sign your normal signature, that matches your voter registration and driver’s license.

Make sure there are no marks on your ballots, except those that are intended. If you do happen to make a mistake on your ballot, you can cross it out, but it will have to be looked at by a team of bipartisan judges.

“If we do have a ballot that has a discrepancy on it, we will send the voter a letter, and they have days to respond or to come into our office, to what we call cure it, which means to make their ballot count," Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peter says.

Clerk Peters says another common mistake people make is mixing up their ballot envelopes with family members.

